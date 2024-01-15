Food lovers savour variety of cuisines as Eat Festival concludes

A vibrant three-day ‘Eat Festival’ concluded on the Seaview beach with a significant turnout of citizens on its final day on Sunday. Visitors savoured a variety of delicious food from over 100 stalls, featuring not only traditional dishes but also capturing the essence of Italian, Chinese, Thai and American cuisines. The festival catered to all age groups, hosting special activities for children and youth, alongside music concerts featuring renowned Pakistani artists. Beyond Karachi, notable restaurants from Lahore and Islamabad, as well as national and multinational companies, showcased their offerings in the festival stalls. Organisers expressed satisfaction with the orderly execution of the three-day event, highlighting its primary goal of providing Karachi’s citizens with an enjoyable opportunity to create lasting memories during winter evenings, complemented by delectable food and breath-taking coastal views. The festival also played a pivotal role in generating employment opportunities for 8,000 individuals, contributing to both recreational and economic activities.