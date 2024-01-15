IMF chief warns against growing use of artificial intelligence

Growing use of artificial intelligence could affect 40 percent of jobs, IMF

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

The growing use of artificial intelligence could affect up to 40 percent of jobs worldwide. The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, citing an International Monetary Fund report, said AI technology could affect 40 percent of emerging markets and 26 percent of low-income countries.

He said that about 40 percent of global jobs are expected to be affected by artificial intelligence.

The head of the AMF further said that the financial institution is considering a policy to address these concerns