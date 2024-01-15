Now the decision will be made by the people or the law, not the convenience of the mother-in-law, Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, the chief organizer of Muslim League-N, says that now the decision will be made by the people’s court or the law, not the mother-in-law’s decision.

Addressing the election rally in Okara, Maryam Nawaz said without mentioning the name of PTI founder that your umpire was also caught, forgery was also caught, facilitation was also caught, your election symbol was billa not baton, from which the national Installations were attacked, that baton has now been taken away.

Maryam Nawaz has said that each and every character who oppressed Nawaz Sharif is reaching its end, the terrorist party cannot get the election symbol of a political party, Nawaz Sharif told me to start the campaign from Okara on February 8. A lion will roar in Okara.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not take revenge, nature has taken a hundred moto notices, he left the cowardly shoes and ran away with resignation, nature’s stick is silent, scenes of the tyrant leaving the shoes and running away from the premises of the courts. See, whoever is truthful like Nawaz Sharif stands firm.

The leader of Muslim League-N said that the bigger the tyrant, the bigger the coward. These people were pharaohs while holding others accountable. Today, when it is their turn, they are running away.

They say that those who called people thieves stole watches, people’s mothers, sisters and daughters were arrested, and when it was their turn, they showed cowardice.

He said that he himself is responsible for what is happening to them today, they are making noise that the election symbol has been withdrawn, your election symbol should be the watch that has been stolen, tell the Election Commission. Give you a baton or a petrol bomb sign.

The PML-G leader says that if you think that you can get away with fraud in the intra-party election, then it will not happen. They did not facilitate, nor did they remain facilitators, Allah brought these facilitators to a painful end.

Maryam Nawaz says that she used to say that Nawaz Sharif has a habit of playing with umpires, Nawaz Sharif’s umpires are the people, his facilitators have been caught, Nawaz Sharif has to be given a strong government.

They also say that the stronger the government they give to Nawaz Sharif, the cheaper medicine will be available to the people. We have no revenge in our hearts. The government’s full focus will be on reducing inflation, my main focus will be on improving the future of the youth, Danish schools and hospitals will be built in every district, women stopped our vehicles on the way and said, “Promise that our homes will be restored.” I will deliver gas.