PTI will not boycott elections in any case: Babar Awan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and lawyer Babar Awan has said that PTI will not boycott the election under any circumstances, Nawaz Sharif has already fought with two chiefs and then bringing Nawaz Sharif will not bring any stability.

Babar Awan speaking to the media in the Islamabad High Court said that we have been robbed and the pitch has been torn down, if such elections are held, the government will not be able to run for two months.

He said that all these efforts are being made so that we leave the field, whatever the situation may be, we are standing in the election, we are the men of the field, we want to have a wicket, a pitch and an opponent as well.

The PTI leader said that the situation is that the pitch was torn down, the people who picked up the wicket ran away, the flag was taken away from us and now they say fight with empty hands, whatever the situation may be, we are not from the election. will come out