Fawad Chowdhury’s physical remand granted for 3 more days

The Accountability Court of Islamabad approved the physical remand of former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry for another 3 days in the case of embezzlement in projects.

A case of embezzlement in construction projects was heard against Fawad Chaudhry in Jhelum.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

Fawad Chaudhry’s brothers Faisal Chaudhry and Faraz Chaudhry appeared in the court.

NAB has requested Fawad Chaudhry’s 4-day physical remand.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked Faisal Chaudhry that there is more to talk about. Talk and talk?

Faisal Chaudhry replied to Judge Muhammad Bashir that where do things end.

Faisal Chaudhry said that I had received the notice of NAB, I said I am busy in Sindh High Court, I have given my answer in NAB today.

The NAB prosecutor said that notice was sent to Faisal Chaudhry, he did not appear in NAB, Faisal Chaudhry did not cooperate with us in any way.

Lawyer Amir Abbas said that the real accused was Muhammad Ali who was a contractor. It is the first case in the history of the country that NAB has asked for 30 days physical remand for inquiry. NAB wants to keep Fawad Chaudhry in its custody for 30 days. He has been a minister, he is a corrupt politician, NAB is saying that Faisal Chaudhry has a record, it is hidden, 8 kanal land is alleged to be in the name of Fawad, NAB should give us the record, NAB is harassing Fawad Chaudhry. Trying, 26 days for physical remand, inquiry not completed yet, no land transfer in Fawad’s name, no evidence, what to do with Fawad Chaudhry? What was exported in 26 days?

Judge Muhammad Bashir while talking to Faisal Chaudhry asked that you are not under physical remand, right?

Faisal Chaudhry said that I have received the notice, he presented the NAB notice in the court