Veterinary Pharma Association joins PIAF post registration

The Pakistan Veterinary Pharma Association (PVPA) has announced joining the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) after formally registering here at a ceremony held today. The PIAF Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol, while congratulating the core committee of PVPA on the occasion of joining the Front, observed that the regularization of the new association is a welcome step, as it would facilitate the conveyance of relevant sector issues to the power corridor through the platform of the PIAF.

The association’s representatives, including Dr. Saleh, Malik Abid Sarwar, Dr. Sujeel Das, Dr. Usman, Dr. Majid Ijaz, and others, thanked the PIAF leaders for giving them a wonderful welcome and supporting them. On this occasion, Fahimur Rahman Saigol said that the problems of the business community will be brought to the relevant authorities in consultation with the relevant sectors as usual. He said that traders pay taxes and are the backbone of the economy, so their problems should be solved on a priority basis.

Fahimur Rahman said that PVPA’s joining PIAF will make PIAF more potent in the country to highlight the business community issues. On this occasion, Patron-in-Chief Mian Anjum Nisar, former presidents including Muhammad Ali Mian, Senior Vice Chairman Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhary, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Zafar Mahmood also congratulated the veterinary and pharma doctors and their representatives for joining the PIAF.

On this occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian said in their address that PIAF is the strength of business people and the business class, and it is their voice that has been strongly advocating for the rights of the business community and solving their problems in every forum.