Exporters urged to enter Kyrgyz pharma market

Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) Chairman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday urged Pakistani exporters to capture Kyrgyzstan’s US $ 650 million pharmaceutical market.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms. Sana Abdullah here at KTH on Sunday, he said that by strategically entering this market, Pakistan could boost its economic prospects and contribute to the healthcare needs of Kyrgyzstan’s seven million population. He added that by capitalizing on its pharmaceutical prowess and fostering strategic collaborations, Pakistan can successfully capture a substantial portion of Kyrgyzstan’s pharmaceutical market, contributing to the well-being of both nations.

Meher said Pakistan has a well-established pharmaceutical industry with a proven record of producing high-quality medicines. He observed that leveraging this expertise can help meet Kyrgyzstan’s increasing demand for affordable and effective healthcare solutions. Building strong relationships will enhance the distribution network and foster trust in Pakistani pharmaceutical products.

Meher Kashif Younis said Health Minister Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, who participated in the first ever two days global health summit in Islamabad a couple of days ago, also invited Pak pharmaceutical manufacturers to visit his country to provide affordable and quality medicines in state-owned pharmacies in government-run hospitals.

He said Ulanbek Totuiaev, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan and KTH, would continue to facilitate all exporters for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Other members of the delegation, Ms Sadia, Hafsa, Amina, and Nida, were also present.