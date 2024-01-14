PBF praises COAS for economic advancements

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has expressed satisfaction with the military diplomacy and economic initiatives undertaken by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the nation witnessed a positive shift in various sectors. In a media statement issued here Wednesday, PBF President Khawaja Mahboob your Rehman said that a wave of optimism is sweeping through the country as the caretaker government’s economic policies, coupled with the strategic decisions of the Army Chief, have resulted in tangible improvements in key economic indicators. He said the significant reduction in the dollar value against the Pak rupee, which has seen a commendable drop from Rs 340 to Rs 280, prompted expectations of further stabilization.

The PBF President added, “The caretaker government has taken the best measures for the economy; the dollar price has fallen, and we anticipate even more positive changes when the new IMF and Asian Development Bank funds arrive, with hopes of the dollar reaching Rs 250.” The impact of these measures is evident in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where he said a positive trend has now emerged, and bringing relief to investors. Additionally, the reduction in petrol prices has garnered public praise, raising a positive sentiment towards the government’s economic policies. The PBF President appreciated the positive initiatives of the Army Chief. “There is a positive trend in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and petrol prices have decreased. These things are good for our country. Furthermore, the decrease in essential commodity prices, such as daily-use items, has not gone unnoticed, which needs to be monitored properly by deputy commissioners so that the masses may benefit.”

The PBF President further stated that the measures taken by the Army Chief were for the betterment of the country and hoped for more improvements in the future. “The unwavering resolve by Pakistan’s security forces to combat illegal activities and secure the nation’s economic interests, ultimately working towards a more prosperous and stable Pakistan.” The PBF also appreciated the progress on two critical initiatives, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Green Punjab Programme. The PBF President also underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments to ensure the successful implementation of the landmark initiatives.