Machinery imports surge 6.36% in 5 months

Islamabad: The imports of the overall machinery group witnessed an increase of 6.36 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) compared to the corresponding period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The total imports of the machinery group during July-November (2023-24) stood at $ 2,935.576 million against the imports of $2,760.055 million during the same period last year. The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 60.76 percent from $19.784 million to $31,804 million; office machinery, including data processing equipment, 57.11 percent from $129.909 to $204.095 million; construction and mining machinery by 3.87 percent from $33.260 million to $34.546 million; electricity machinery and apparatus 17.10 percent from $778.902 million to $912.073 million; telecom related equipment 74.36 percent from $455.625 to $794.445 million; mobile phone 112.20 percent from $290.550 to $616.541 million and other apparatus 7.77 percent from $165.075 million to $177.904 million. However, during the period under review, the import of power-generating machinery declined by 26.24 percent from $ 243.135 million to $ 179.337 million; textile machinery by 73 percent from $212.786 to $56.803 million; and other equipment by 18 percent from $886.654 million to $722.473 million.