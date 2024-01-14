Daily Times

Injured Berrettini withdraws from Australian Open

Reuters

Former world number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a foot injury, organisers said on Sunday. Berrettini was due to face Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a high-profile first-round match on Monday. “Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a right foot injury. He will be replaced in the draw by Zizou Bergs. Wishing you a quick recovery,” organisers said in a statement. Berrettini had an injury-riddled 2023 season, which was brought to an end when he was forced to withdraw from his second-round match at the U.S. Open after injuring an ankle. The 27-year-old, who also missed a few weeks of action in 2023 due to a tear in an oblique muscle, has dropped down to 125 in the men’s rankings. The Australian Open runs from Jan. 14-28.

