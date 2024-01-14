It’s between PPP and PML-N now, says Bilawal after bat exit

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the people of all four provinces are not happy with the actions of the rulers in Islamabad.

“A person who has served as prime minister three times is now being imposed for the fourth time. Suppose this person becomes the prime minister again. In that case, there will be no progress in Balochistan for the next five years,” Bilawal, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said while addressing a PPP rally in Dera Murad Jamali.

Highlighting Nawaz’s previous terms, he added, “The first time this person was imposed, he stole the rights of the people of Balochistan. When he was brought for the second time, he once again stole the rights of the people of Balochistan. When he was brought for the third time, we must ask, what loyalty he showed [to the province]? Why should we accept a person who failed three times for his fourth tenure?”

Bilawal said that he wanted to message the rulers in Islamabad from Balochistan that the people of all four provinces are not happy with them.

“The people of Pakistan are not slaves to anyone. They do not bow before anyone; they fear no one. We will reclaim our rights and form a government of the people,” he added.

He further said that only two parties currently participate in the elections – the PPP and the PML-N. “Since there is no ‘bat’ (PTI election symbol), it will be a contest between the lion and the tiger,” he declared.

The former foreign minister said that the PPP was the only political force in the country that could bury the politics of hatred and division, unite the nation, and address Pakistan’s current challenges.

“We trust and have confidence in the people of Pakistan because Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto taught us that the source of strength is the people,” he concluded.