Heads roll over raid at PTI leader’s residence

The federal capital’s police said on Sunday that a station house officer (SHO) of Margalla police station and four other police officials had been suspended for carrying out a raid at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan’s residence.

The spokesperson for Islamabad Police said an inquiry was conducted following the incident. He added that after receiving information from an informant that a wanted individual was at the property in sector F-7, the police team raided the residence but withdrew after discovering that the house belonged to Gohar.

In response to the incident, IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Naseer Khan instructed the DPO to appoint an inquiry officer and compile a detailed report within three days. Following these directives, SHO Margalla and the five officers were suspended pending the completion of the inquiry.

The Islamabad police emphasized that the inquiry is ongoing, and any officers found violating the law will face stringent legal action.

Previously, the capital police stated that the city DPO had gone to Gohar’s residence on Khan’s directives.

“DPO City has conversed with Barrister Gohar’s nephew, Muhammad Yusuf, and gathered initial information,” the capital city police mentioned in a post on X.

“Subsequent steps will be taken once Barrister Gohar concludes the court proceedings.” “The law applies uniformly to all, and no exemptions will be granted. If any police officer is found at fault, appropriate action will be initiated against him.” The incident occurred while Gohar was away attending the Supreme Court hearing on his party’s electoral symbol, the ‘bat.’ During the hearing, the PTI chief informed Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that four pickup trucks were at his home during the raid. The intruders not only physically harmed his family members but also confiscated essential items such as a computer and important documents.

Seeking the court’s understanding, Barrister Gohar requested to be excused from the ongoing hearing and promptly left the premises.

Later, the CJP called Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to the rostrum and expressed concerns over the incident. “Nothing like this should happen if it is happening,” he said.