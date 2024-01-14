PML-N to launch election campaign today

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has declared the commencement of its nationwide election campaign today,

starting with a rally in Okara. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that Maryam Nawaz, the party’s chief organizer, will address the rally at Iqbal Stadium, Okara, sharing key points from the manifesto. This event is part of the

PML-N’s election drive, anticipating the people’s victory on February 8, the day of the nationwide polls. Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah, President of PML-N Punjab, affirmed that Nawaz Sharif will lead the party’s election efforts starting today, dismissing any notion of internal party disputes over ticket distribution.