Senate receives another election delay resolution

A third resolution demanding the postponement of the crucial upcoming general elections was submitted to the Senate on Sunday.

The resolution, moved by independent Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman from FATA, stated that the party candidates in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are in fear of terrorist attacks during election campaigns.

The senator wrote that voters of K-P feel deprived, emphasizing that the date of February 8, 2024, is unfavorable for polls.

Senator Hilal added that the K-P province was undergoing harsh weather conditions that made it difficult for the party candidates to run election campaigns. Four resolutions concerning the upcoming elections have made their way to the Senate. Three of the resolutions demanded a delay in polls. At the same time, a fourth, submitted by the Jamaat-e-Islami, seeks timely elections.

The series of resolutions started with Senator Dilawar Khan proposing a resolution on January 5, gaining support from lawmakers across various political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Independent senators and those representing the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) also backed the resolution. The concerns outlined in the resolution encompassed the challenging law and order conditions, severe weather in Balochistan, and the ongoing terrorist activities in K-P and Balochistan.

However, PML-N Senator Afnanullah vehemently opposed the resolution, highlighting historical instances where elections proceeded even during challenging times, such as World War II and periods of terrorism in 2008, 2013, and 2018.

During the initial vote, 13 senators supported the resolution. After the Friday prayers break, Senator Dilawar Khan proposed suspending the rules and presenting the resolution again, receiving more approval. Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, initially absent during the voting, opposed the resolution upon his later presence in the house.

Despite the Senate’s resolution, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sources insisted that the elections proceed as scheduled on February 8, emphasizing that only the Supreme Court can alter the election timetable.

The resolution drew alarms from major political parties, terming it ‘an assault on democracy’ and a move ‘akin to surrendering to those who want nation’s instability.’