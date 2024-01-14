PTI launches poll campaign from Karachi

A day after failure in all-out efforts to retain its iconic electoral symbol ‘bat,’ the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday kicked off its campaign for the upcoming national-level polls with a rally led by its central leader, Sher Afzal Marwat at Karachi’s Sea View beach.

Marwat led the party’s first election rally this evening with many participants in attendance. The gathering was announced by PTI leader Raja Azhar, who said the party would begin its campaign from Sea View, a famous picnic point for Karachi’s citizens.

However, he complained that the police had placed barricades on the ways leading to the venue. Later, the traffic police clarified that the main track along the Sea View beach was temporarily blocked due to the political rally but was restored soon after.

They said there was no barricade on the roads towards the spot anymore.

The PTI took a significant blow as the top court annulled the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 10 order, which had relieved the party by restoring ‘bat’ as its electoral symbol, on the ECP’s plea.