ECP urges 5% women’s representation in parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged political parties to ensure a 5 percent representation of women in general seats for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8.

This initiative aligns with Section 206 of the Elections Act of 2017, emphasizing the importance of gender diversity in political decision-making processes. In a statement on Sunday, the ECP spokesperson emphasized the collective responsibility of all political parties to contribute to a more inclusive and representative democracy. According to him, political parties are required to submit a comprehensive list of male and female candidates holding party tickets for general seats within five days.

This call for action is rooted in the Elections Act of 2017, which mandates a 5 percent representation of women candidates in general seats. The move aims to address gender disparities in political representation and foster an environment where women actively participate in shaping the nation’s future. The ECP reminds political entities that the assigned symbols must adhere to Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017, ensuring compliance with the 5 percent representation of women candidates in general seats. Meanwhile, the Returning Officers of the ECP have completed scrutinizing nomination papers for seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and four provincial assemblies.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, appeals for the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by Returning Officers can be submitted until January 16, and the Appellate Tribunal will hear them until January 19.

The revised list of candidates will be released on January 20, withdrawal of nomination papers can be made until January 22, and the final list of candidates will be unveiled on January 23.