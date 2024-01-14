PM lands in Zurich to attend the WEF meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrived in Zurich on Sunday to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which will be held from January 15 to 19.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat, and high-level officials received the prime minister.

In the meeting, the prime minister would deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson wrote on her official X account. PM Kakar would attend three key thematic events on ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture.’

On the sidelines of the event, he would also hold meetings with the government and business leaders. PM Kakar would lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event during his visit.