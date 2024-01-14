ANP terms SC verdict a victory for democracy

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday hailed the recent Supreme Court ruling and termed as a victory for democracy. In a statement issued here, Aimal Wali Khan said that over the past two days, both sides presented compelling evidence, shedding light on the transparency of the case. Aimal Wali Khan pointed out that a specific political party was failed to provide a substantial defense, shifting the narrative from critiquing principles to questioning ethical standards. Expressing concern over the validation of 800,000 votes within an hour, Khan raised alarms about potential foul play and emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity in the electoral process. He said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to work for the strengthening of democracy and development of country.