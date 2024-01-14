Repression, might policies persist in IIOJK: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the policies of repression and military might by Indian authorities continue unabated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Ms. Hafza Bano, and Shafiq your Rehman, said in their separate statements in Srinagar that for more than seven decades, India’s belligerent military occupation and state terrorism had been significant causes of gross human rights violations in the territory.

They lamented that non-Kashmiris were being facilitated to buy land and property in IIOJK to change its demography, and its honest citizens were being displaced and rendered homeless in an inhumane way.

They said that shielded by draconian laws, the Indian non-Kashmiri establishment, occupation forces, and bureaucracy have taken complete control of the civil administration and judicial institutions in the territory, whereby people are arrested, tortured, and harassed with impunity.

They denounced the inhumane behavior meted out to the Kashmiri political prisoners detained for demanding the right to self-determination, recognized by the United Nations and supported by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming the ongoing resistance movement against the Indian illegal occupation as purely political and indigenous, the APHC leaders said the Indian imperialistic system of governance is dealing with the common masses with iron fists and trampling their fundamental rights through the regular army and paramilitary forces.

Referring to the plight of illegally detained leaders and activists of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference at the hands of fascist jail authorities in India, they said the detainees had been lodged in death cells without basic amenities.

The leaders saluted the steadfastness of the incarcerated leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeedah Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid Yousuf Shah, Shakeel Yousaf Shah, Khurrum Parvaiz, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Asadullah Parray, Shokat Hakim, Umar Aadil Dar, Zafar Akbar Butt, Merajudin Nanda, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Adil Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsuddin Rehmani and Maulana Sarjan Barkati.

The APHC leaders urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to allow them to visit the jails and take on-the-spot account of the miserable lives of the detainees.