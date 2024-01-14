Solangi hails press clubs as cornerstones of press freedom

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that press clubs were the main pillars of press freedom.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony among the representatives of press clubs across Punjab, he said that journalists were an essential part of the society.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir also addressed the check distribution ceremony of the press clubs.

The information minister appreciated the Chief Minister Punjab for approval of the province’s Rs 9.45 million grant for press clubs. He said Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi always cared for public needs and was constantly engaged in public service.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Information and the Government of Pakistan, we thank the Chief Minister of Punjab for taking measures for the welfare of journalists,” he added.

Earlier, the caretaker federal minister, chief minister Punjab, and information minister Punjab distributed among the journalists.