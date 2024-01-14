Asghar Nadeem Syed, celebrated playwright and poet, turns 74

Renowned playwright, poet, and intellectual Asghar Nadeem Syed turned 74 on Sunday. Born on January 14, 1950, in Multan to a Syed family, he received his master’s degree in Urdu language from the University of Punjab, Lahore. He completed his PhD at Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan. Asghar Nadeem Syed has written many famous dramas for television.

His dramas depict the social injustices in society. He has written plays depicting the feudal culture in rural areas, the exploitation of women, and the oligarchic structure in Pakistan, comprising politicians, feudal, media moguls, and the bureaucracy.

Some of his famous television plays written by Asghar Nadeem Syed included Chand Grehan, Nijaat, Hawaii, Pyas, Maigh Malhar, Ghulam Gardish, Riyasat, Bol Meri Machli, Khuda Zameen Se Gaya Nahin, Tum Ho Ke Chup, and Jaan’nisar.

In 2013, he served on the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Academy of Letters. In 2020, he was appointed as one of the directors of Pakistan Television. He has written three books: Aadhe Chand Ki Raat, Tarz-e-Ehsas, and Adhoori Kulliyat.