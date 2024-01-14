Police arrest seven POs

Police claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) during the operation. According to a police spokesman, charge PO staff Bashir Ahmad and his team raided and arrested seven dangerous POs who were wanted by Apla police in a robbery case. The arrested accused include Akbar, Saqlain, Ramzan, Amir Hussain, Mohsin, Areeb and Hannan. During the operation, the PO team also arrested a wine seller, Saqlain. It seized 31 bottles of imported wine from his possession. The POs were handed over to relevant police stations.