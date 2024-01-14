PPP’s Trail

On Saturday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the party supporters to treat the polls slated to be held on February 8 as a “matter of life and death.”

At this instant when mainstream political players are keeping a low profile and preferring to indulge in drawing-room dealings in a bid to prepare for the 2024 elections, Mr Bhutto Zardari has chosen a very different and far more daring route. His decision to participate in the polls from Lahore, crusade to reinvent his party in Punjab as a force to reckon with and attempts to breathe new life into a stagnant scenario all speak volumes about the revolutionised strategy.

Notwithstanding the quantifiable merits of the manifesto, the focus of PPP’s discourse appears fixated on making the machinery open to the common man. With Zardari Senior hard at work, as is evident from the inclusion of a member of the caretaker government from Balochistan, the party is playing safe on both ends. While Bilawal reconciles with the lost leaders in Punjab, the battle to defend the citadel in Sindh, especially against nationalist parties and a grand coalition, cannot be dismissed as a non-affair. More worryingly, about-turns remain the order of the day.

After causing a ruckus about the absence of a level playing field for months, he suddenly got up and proclaimed that only two political parties – his own and the PML-N – remained in the electoral arena, merely hours after the PTI lost its fight for the iconic bat symbol. Does this mean that the PPP is still in the race for courting favours? Would this whataboutism turn his movement “for the people” into a farce? *