Ex-PTI advisor labels election day ‘selection day’

Former Advisor to Chief Minister of Punjab and Senior Provincial Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Buttar has said that February 8 should be declared as Selection Day and not as Election Day.

It is better to issue a notification and make Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan so that this is not a drama of election and the money and time of the nation is not wasted. He said that even today we are the soldiers of Imran Khan and we are the first team and we are standing for Imran Khan in every aspect.

The youth is still with us today. We want a free and fair election through which the country can develop. In response to a question, he said that the chairman of PTI Nazariyati has reneged on promises, but our morale has not weakened. We will lead Pakistan till the last ball. They will continue to fight for and for the improvement of the economy.