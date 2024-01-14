Authorities enforce ban on construction in Murree

The relevant authorities have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction in Murree.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the Murree administration, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, was taking strict action by the law against the rule violators.

He informed us that Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz, during a visit to different areas of Murree, checked the ongoing operation against the ban violators.

On the Punjab Government’s and Deputy Commissioner’s special directives, ADCR Murree visited different areas of Murree, including Jhika Gali, Masiyari, Express Highway, Shawala, and Fourth View Road. It reviewed in detail the operation against illegal construction.

He said the Murree administration had launched a grand operation against illegal construction. He informed me that no unlawful construction would be allowed.

Strict legal action was being taken against the violators. He added that there is a complete ban on construction and bringing construction materials into Murree. The spokesman said that illegal construction sites were being demolished and construction materials were being seized.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the tourists during the snowfall season. Under the Murree contingency plan, an additional 140 traffic police personnel had been deployed in Murree, he added.

The commissioner instructed that preparations at the local level should be completed on time to implement the plan. The biggest problem in Murree is traffic jams, he said, adding that the role of police and traffic wardens is the most important in regulating traffic. The administration was directed to complete all the arrangements for the snowfall season, and the officials of the departments concerned should not be allowed to remain absent from their duties.

He added that 13 SMDs had been made functional within Murree City, and public service messages were being displayed on the SMDs to inform tourists. The Tourism Department has also arranged a 24/7 helpline for tourists to get guidance and update them about weather and traffic conditions.

The vehicles entering the city were being monitored through digital counting at 17 Meel Toll Plaza. He informed that 26 CCTV cameras had also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, all the departments were on high alert, given the snowfall forecast in the coming days. He added that a consultant had also been hired to construct the parking plaza in Murree.

The website would help update the tourists, and they would be able to get the latest information about the weather, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels, and other necessary updates before coming to Murree. Info, warning boards, and up-to-date status were being displayed at different places within the city for the convenience of tourists, he added.