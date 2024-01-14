Student travel accessibility extended

On Sunday, Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad announced a three-month extension of accessible travel facilities for students following special instructions from the Punjab Chief Minister.

In a statement, he said students up to grade 12 could travel unrestrained in the Orange Line Metro Train.

The minister added that in the recent holidays, this process was interrupted for some time, while thirty thousand students were benefiting from this facility daily, and till now, millions of students have benefited from this facility. He said the Speedo bus service would also provide students with an accessible travel facility. While fulfilling its education-friendly vision, the Punjab government also provides free-interest motorcycles on EV technology for students so that more youths can continue their education journey easily.