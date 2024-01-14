Ex-TLP Anwar Rashid Gujjar backs PML-N in NA 113, PP 137

In a significant turn of events, Chaudhry Anwar Rashid Gujjar, the former ticket holder of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for National Assembly Constituency NA 113 and Punjab Assembly Constituency PP 137, has announced his withdrawal from the race. During a meeting held with former Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to discuss the rights of PML-N candidates, Gujjar made the announcement, expressing his decision to extend his support to the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the mentioned constituencies.

Addressing the gathering, Gujjar declared that the candidates of PML-N in Tehsil Muridke, Ferozwala, and Sharqpur would receive full support and be ensured victory with a clear majority. This unexpected move by Gujjar has generated considerable attention and speculation in the local political landscape.

Gujjar’s decision comes after his notable performance in the previous election, where he garnered an impressive 21,493 votes for the National Assembly and 11,416 votes for the Punjab Assembly on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan ticket. The withdrawal announcement occurred during a prestigious ceremony at his Dera Khori, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

Furthermore, the withdrawal was accompanied by the support of other candidates. Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar, the candidate for the National Assembly, and Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, the candidate for the Punjab Assembly, also announced their withdrawal in favor of the PML-N. This collective decision aims to consolidate support for the PML-N candidates and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming elections.