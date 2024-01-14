Sri Lankan airlines initiates global tree plantation at Allama Iqbal Airport

Allama Iqbal International Airport witnessed a remarkable event as SriLankan Airlines, a leading airline recognized for its dedication to sustainability, organized a significant global tree plantation ceremony. The gathering brought together influential individuals from various sectors, including the Honorary Consul of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Lahore, the airport manager, manager of operations, chief security officer, regional manager of SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Airport Manager Lahore, Mr. Agha Nayyar Latif (Member SLBC), Mr. Zulqurnain (Secretary), and Mr. Fazal Ahmad (Protocol Officer to HCG Lahore).

The ceremony’s primary objective was to actively participate in environmental conservation and raise awareness about the critical importance of sustainable practices within the aviation industry. By organizing this momentous occasion, SriLankan Airlines aimed to make a positive and meaningful contribution to global efforts in mitigating climate change while fostering a greener future.