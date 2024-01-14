Warm clothes distributed among patients

Director of Social Welfare, Women Development, and Bait-ul-Maal Sargodha Division, Shakira Nooren, has said that serving the poor, needy, and destitute patients is a deed of reward, and those who take care of such individuals’ needs become deserving of salvation in the hereafter.

She expressed these views while distributing warm clothes and blankets the TB Patients Welfare Council provided at the Government TB Hospital on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent government TB Hospital Kashifa Bhalli, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Zeba Andleeb, Medical Welfare Officer Saima Binish, President of Patients Welfare Council Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, Vice President Khawaja Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Malik Abdul Majeed, Finance Secretary Abdul Qadoos, Dr. Asad Naqvi, and others were also present.

She said that tuberculosis (TB) is a treatable disease and often affects people with low incomes and those unable to obtain proper and balanced nutrition. The Department of Social Welfare, with the support and cooperation of philanthropists, is providing TB hospital patients with appropriate food, medicines, and clothing suitable for the weather, as well as other necessities of life, she said.

Shakira Noreen stated that the government of Punjab had allocated sufficient funds for such patients so that no one was deprived of treatment due to a lack of resources. She also inquired about the facilities provided to the patients. The patients appreciated the support of the department.