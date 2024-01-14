Two dead, 18 injured in Kohistan road accident

At least two women died, and 18 others were injured when a pick-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Village Qilla of district Kolai Palis. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the pickup, which was carrying more than 20 family members who were going to attend a marriage ceremony, fell into a gorge, resulting in two women dying on the spot and 18 others, including women, children, and men, sustaining injuries. District Emergency Officer Lower Kohistan mobilized a medical team and all available ambulances to the accident site. It promptly administered initial medical aid to the injured. Initially, the injured were shifted to the district hospital in Pattan. After first aid, seriously injured passengers were transferred to Ayub Medical College in Abbottabad.