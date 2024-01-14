Winter tourism boosts GB economy

A land of mesmerizing valleys, towering mountains, chilly deserts, singing brooks, and enchanting lakes – Gilgit Baltistan offers unlimited bounties of nature to visitors pouring in from across the country and abroad.

Boasting the world’s most incredible mountain ranges -the Karakoram, Hindukash, and Himalayan, this region is also home to the pride of Pakistan – the K-2 and Nanga Parbat, the second-largest glacier Siachen and the breathtaking Deosai plain situated at 14,000 feet above sea level.

The marvel of Karakoram Highway carved through mountains, dozens of lakes scattered all across Gilgit-Baltistan, and tall pines speak volumes of its natural beauty and serene environment, consistently praised by nature lovers.

But, despite all the natural beauty and loveable scenes of the region, the potential for winter tourism is yet to be fully tapped, and numerous destinations are yet to be either fully explored or developed to attract more tourists.

Winter in Gilgit-Baltistan offers yet another opportunity to experience nature’s raw beauty through festivals, skiing, snowboarding, trekking, and much more and bring in some money for the local people.

Living in a distant and rugged region, most of the region’s population usually bank upon earning from tourism, handicrafts, and dry fruits, among whom tourism offers sufficient dividends to keep the mare going.

Sports and Tourism secretary GB Asif Ullah Khan said nearly two million local and international backpackers attended various winter and summer festivities in the area last year while more than 155 high-altitude climbers summited the world’s second tallest mountain, K2.

“These activities provide for an ample opportunity of earning for the GB government and the local people, and we want to see more tourists coming to GB in winter as well,” he said.

“Therefore, we are promoting winter activities and endeavor to keep this area open for tourists throughout the year to experience the unique traditions and culture of the local people,” Asif Ullah said.

Although winter tourism is challenging and adventurous, nature-loving souls do not miss embracing the opportunity to see snow-covered peaks and freezing lakes with mercury going down to around minus ten.

So, the experts and local people desire the government to play its due role by promoting winter sports like skiing, ice hockey, and mountaineering under challenging terrains and supporting cultural activities and festivals.

“Despite being in its early stages, Gilgit-Baltistan has hosted several winter festivals like Shyok Winter Festival and winter games at Khalti Lake, Naltar Valley, and other places,” remarked Alam Khan, a local tourist guide. “But, there is a dire need to properly advertise these events and improve infrastructure to boost winter tourism,” Alam added.

Ice hockey is a popular winter sport in Gilgit-Baltistan, with championships held in various districts. Naltar and Rattu areas are famous for skiing, with the National Ski Championship attracting international participants. With increased outreach and funding, new ski resorts can be established across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ali Akbar, a member and trekker of GB-based adventure tourism outfit, has stated that while trekking is often associated with summers, winter trekking in GB has its charm and vast potential.

“Challenging treks like Gondogoro La Pass and Biafo Hisper Snow Lake Trek always await adventure seekers,” Ali said. “Winter mountaineering – although a bit riskier, is yet an exciting opportunity offered by the high-altitude mountains of GB. Scaling snow-capped mountains during winter can be a memorable expedition.”

He mentioned that Naltar has already produced international-level athletes in skiing, showcasing the region’s talent. “With grassroots-level investment in winter sports, Pakistan can aspire to win laurels at international events like the Olympics.”

Planning a winter trip to Gilgit Baltistan involves considering available hotels, heated rooms, transport, and restaurants. Accessible places in winter include Kachura Lakes, Naltar Valley, Hunza Valley, and Khalti Lake in the district of Ghizer Khaplu, with Khunjarab being perfect for snow lovers.

“Kachura Lakes in the Baltistan region offer a picturesque winter experience as breathtaking Naltar and Hunza valleys are less to none in beauty and adventure,” said Imtiaz Ahmad, an expert in winter trekking. “The valleys across the region not only offer leisure time for tourists but also provide opportunity for local people to earn some money.”

“As the region lacks industries and other commercial activities like the rest of the country, tourism emerges as one of the major sources of earning for people,” he said, and mentioned businesses like hoteling, guiding, shopping, trekking, and jeep traveling.

“As the regions vary, the earning potentials in this region are associated with tourism, fruits, hoteling, etc,” he added. “Therefore, the government should promote tourism, small industry to produce handcrafts and flourish fruit market to exports its products to world destinations.”

Nature has gifted Pakistan with majestic mountain peaks like Nanga Parbat, Tirich Mir, and K2 and picturesque valleys, meadows, lakes, and plains; therefore, it is urgently required to tap this potential for the welfare of local people, earning revenue for the national kitty and promote Pakistan’s nature-friendly image across the globe.