Rescue-1122’s relies on timely info for quick response

The Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from the citizens, said District Emergency Officer (DEO), Eng. Sibghat Ullah. He informed us that 1330 fire incidents were reported to Rescue Rawalpindi in 2023. He added that the Rescue teams reached the spots in time and carried out the rescue operations.

Presenting the annual report here Sunday, he said 111 people were affected by these fire incidents. Out of 111 victims, 15 were injured, 69 were seriously injured, and 27 were slightly injured, he informed.

The DEO said that the rescue firefighters took timely professional action and controlled the fire. Rescue Rawalpindi also saved the properties in the fire incidents worth around Rs 2104 million, he said and informed that the leading causes of the fire were a shot circuit, careless use of cigarettes, gas leakage, gas cylinder blast, and others. Thirty-seven forest fires were also reported in 2023.

He said that the rescue firefighters prevented the forest fire from spreading in time, adding that the Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to spread awareness to control the fire incidents. He said efforts were underway to implement the fire safety rules for the fire safety training and other programs.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 in Rawalpindi district during 2023. A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents. Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims. One hundred sixty-four people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured, and 8321 were slightly injured in road traffic accidents during 2023, he added.

He said the Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached on the spot. The leading causes of the accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire bursts, and others.

He added that Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to reduce road traffic accidents, and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges, and other programs are ongoing to reduce traffic accidents. The DEO requested that people inform the emergency service immediately in case of any accident or disaster.