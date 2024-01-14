NCHR inks MoUs with universities to boost HR education

In order to promote human rights education among university students, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several higher education institutions (HEIS). The recent MoUs were signed with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University in Islamabad and Fatima Jinnah Women’s University, Rawalpindi.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both entities to empower individuals, foster a culture of respect, equality, and justice amongst students, and prevent human rights violations through education. This initiative is aligned with the crucial role of education and awareness in protecting and promoting human rights. “By engaging with universities and educational institutes, the NCHR aims to create a lasting impact, fostering a society that values and upholds human rights principles. We look forward to creating a more just and inclusive society through widespread human rights literacy,” said the chairperson of NCHR, Rabiya Javeri Agha.

She said, “NCHR recognizes the pivotal role of human rights institutions in contributing to the formulation and execution of human rights education programs.” In line with this objective, the Commission has been actively engaged in forging partnerships with esteemed universities and educational institutes nationwide.” “This partnership, by its mandate under Section 9(h) of its Act, is crucial to NCHR’s program on human rights education, building knowledge about human rights, changing attitudes and behaviors, and promoting a culture of tolerance and peace.”

An NCHR team, led by Member Balochistan Prof. Farkhanda Aurangzeb, recently engaged in several meetings with key stakeholders in various universities. The team recently held two sessions at the Higher Education Commission (HEC), with Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad emphasizing the renewal of an MoU to strengthen collaboration in human rights education. Notably, fruitful discussions were held with Professor Dr. Tahir Khalily, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad, and Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Uzaira Rafique. Similar collaborations are under discussion with Bahria University Islamabad, Rawalpindi Women’s University, QAU, COMSATS, and Allama Iqbal Open University.

The primary objectives of the MoUs with various universities include: “Creating awareness and stimulating interest in the field of human rights among students. “Encouraging research, discussions, and activities related to fundamental human rights principles through the academic curriculum. “We are fostering an understanding of international human rights laws. “They are supporting initiatives to empower marginalized groups through knowledge dissemination on their rights.

“Encouraging the establishment of forums, discussions, and activities that enhance a culture of human rights awareness.

Moreover, the agreements will facilitate the organization of seminars, talks, workshops, essay competitions, debates, and art competitions on human rights issues relevant to the academic curriculum. Educational materials and resources will be developed and distributed to enhance human rights literacy.