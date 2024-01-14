Registration for Qingqi and loaders rickshaws initiated

A district administration spokesman said that the administration has started a campaign to register Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws.

He informed us that the city’s zoning process would be completed after the registration process, and according to Qingqi zoning, the route permits would be issued.

He informed me that regular stands would also be allocated for parking the loader rickshaws.

He further said that Rawalpindi city was facing traffic problems due to the non-registration of thousands of Qingqi passengers and loader rickshaws.

He said the administration had given six months of amnesty to Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws, adding that special registration counters had been established at two different places in Rawalpindi for the registration of the passenger and loader rickshaws.

He added that vehicle Inspection Centers would also be open seven days a week for fitness certification of the passenger and loader rickshaws.

The spokesman further informed that the Commissioner had directed the authorities to lodge FIRs against vehicles’ Jumma Bazaar ban violators.

“There is a complete ban on Jumma Bazaar of the vehicles in the city, he said, adding that FIRs would be lodged against the dealers and the vehicle owners found violating the ban,” he added.

“Rawalpindi city is very congested, and the traffic problems are increasing due to illegal parking and other violations,” he said. “Jumma bazaar of vehicles causes traffic problems and security risk,” he added.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the violators under Section 144, already imposed by the Deputy Commissioner.

In the next phase, he added that an open space outside the city, where the vehicle Jumma Bazaar would be set up, would be identified.