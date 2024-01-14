Naval staff chief attends convocation

The 19th Convocation of Bahria University Karachi and the Institute of Professional Psychology was held in Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq, graced the twin sessions of the convocation ceremony as chief guests, respectively, and awarded Medals and Merit Certificates to the students achieving outstanding performance in academics.

A total of 1632 degrees, including 11 PhDs, were awarded to students from various departments, encompassing Management Studies, Business Studies, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Media Studies and Professional Psychology.

During the first session, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, awarded 22 Gold Medals and 18 Silver Medals to students who excelled in their respective degree programs. In his address, he highlighted the significance of meeting challenges and reframing them as opportunities. Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that teamwork and communications are the pivotal elements for success.

During the second session, Rector Bahria University’s Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq awarded students 24 Gold Medals and 19 Silver Medals for outstanding achievements in their respective domains. In his speech, he emphasized that responsibility is the price of greatness. He further encouraged students to stay focused on their life goals while upholding professional ethics and maintaining integrity.

The convocation ceremony was attended by naval officers, notable civilians, Bahria University officials, and parents of graduating students.