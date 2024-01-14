119 candidates from Islamabad allotted electoral symbols

The District Returning Office (DRO) in Islamabad has allotted election symbols to 119 candidates across the three constituencies of the federal capital.

According to the list issued by the DRO, 44 candidates will be vying for seats in NA-46. At the same time, 29 contenders from NA-46 have opted to run as independents in the elections.

Sixteen candidates from various political parties will be testing their luck in NA-46.

Mustafa Kazmi, an independent candidate competing in NA-46, has been designated the election symbol of a parachute. In contrast, Shoaib Shaheen’s symbol will be shoes.

NA-47 will witness the participation of 37 candidates, with 25 running independently and 12 representing different political parties. Notably, Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban, an independent candidate, has been granted the symbol of a battery. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will enter the electoral arena with the clock as his election symbol. At the same time, Nayab Ali, a transgender candidate, will be represented by the green pepper symbol.

In NA-48, 38 candidates will vie for seats, with 27 opting for independent candidacy. Additionally, 11 candidates from diverse political parties will enter the competition.

Notably, independent candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz will run under the pomegranate symbol. At the same time, Ali Bukhari will participate as an independent candidate with the parachute symbol.