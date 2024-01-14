Security tightened at churches to ensure safety

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid untoward incidents. On Sunday, he said, “Best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to the Christian community to perform their religious activities.” He said, “Walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.” The CPO added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas; however, he was watching the security arrangements himself. He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep a vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.