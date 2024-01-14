Junaid Jamshed’s son Saifullah Junaid ties the knot

Junaid Jamshed’s youngster son tied the knot. Groom Saifullah Junaid Jamshed took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures of his Nikkah ceremony.

Junaid Jamshed was an ex-singer, a businessman, a Naat Khawan as well as a host.

His death was a very traumatic experience not only for his family but also millions of his fans when he left this world after a plane crash.

Junaid Jamshed is also among the pioneers of Ramadan transmissions and people used to wait for his appearance on their television screens.

His youngest son Saifullah Junaid Jamshed has also tied the knot now and Junaid’s fans sent love and blessings to his sons.

Saifullah Junaid Jamshed took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures from his Nikkah ceremony.