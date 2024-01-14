SRK, Salman and Aamir: Khans unite at Ira Khan-Nupur reception

It was stars galore at the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, with the notable presence of both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his wife, Gauri Khan, adding to the glitz and glamour of the event.

Held on January 13, the event saw the likes of many Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others.

It took place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrated their wedding reception on January 13 in a glamorous gathering.

Salman attended the reception of his ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ co-star, Aamir’s daughter.

The actor looked stylish in a black suit, complemented by an embellished belt and a understated chain accessory.

Ira Khan registered her marriage with longtime partner, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3. The event took place in Taj Lands End and was a very lowkey affair, attended by family and close friends. Later on, the couple had a social wedding on January 10 in Udaipur at Taj Aravelli. If sources are to be believed, a rough estimate of over 2500 guests are expected to attend the reception at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue.