Andre Braugher’s Cause of Death Revealed

As loved ones continue to mourn the loss of Andre Braugher, new information has emerged about his heartbreaking death.

A rep for the actor-who portrayed Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine -confirmed to E! News that the 61-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months prior to his passing on Dec. 11.

These details about the Emmy winner’s cause of death come as many fans, friends and costars, including Terry Crews, pay tribute to him online. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews wrote on Instagram Dec. 12. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

“This hurts. You left us too soon,” he continued. “You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero also honored Braugher in a moving message.

“I will remember all the advice you gave me,” she captioned a series of photos with Braugher on Instagram Dec. 13. “I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed.”

“I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family,” she added. “I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I’d see you again.”