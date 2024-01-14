Yasir Hussain warns artist of action over wife Iqra Aziz inaccurate sketch

Expressing his annoyance over the inaccurate sketch of his wife, Iqra Aziz, eminent actor Yasir Hussain urged the “artist” not to draw his wife’s sketch again.

Sharing the sketch, drawn by one of her fans, on his Instagram account, Hussain – on a lighter note – warned the “online artist” of legal action if they try to do this again.

A user “C_4__colour” tagged their “masterpiece” to Iqra Aziz and expressed hope that she would like it. The “online artist” wrote on their account: “Sketching after soo long. Not accurate.” Sharing the “masterpiece” with his fans, Hussain wrote: “Beta thank you. Good effort bus ainda meri bv ki ki tasveer nahi banani aap ne. Beta baat case pe chali jaye gi warna [Thank you child. It was a good effort but just don’t draw a sketch of my wife in the future, otherwise, you will have to face a case.”.

Colour’s work received a mixed reaction from the netzines.

A user appreciated his work and remarked: “Good job”.

Another user: “No doubt sketching bht achi hai. iqra aziz nh bolei bs???? [No dbout the sketching is nice., but dont’ call it Iqra Aziz’s [sketch]” Another user named ‘Laddyygorgeouss’ said: “Iqra aziz nh lg rhi [It doesn’t look like Iqra Aziz].”