Drake and Camila Cabello Are Sparking Romance Rumours

Don’t go yet-not until you hear the buzz surrounding Camila Cabello and Drake. The “Havana” singer, 26, and the “Hotline Bling” rapper, 37, sparked romance rumors after videos of them taking in the sun together during their tropical vacations spread online. As seen in footage posted by Pop Crave on Dec. 13, Camila and Drake enjoyed an outing on the water at Noah’s Ark Beach Club in Turks and Caicos, spending time on a boat before moving on to jet skis. Another clip shared by a fan account showed the Fifth Harmony alum wearing a black dress for their day in the sun while the “In My Feelings” artist was seen sporting a tie-dye T-shirt and orange shorts. And my oh my, the sighting led to some dating speculation. “Did anyone have drake and camila cabello dating rumors on their 2023 bingo card?” one social media user asked on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, another shared, “ngl they look cute togther.” Other fans suggested the two could simply be working on new music together. “CAMILA AND DRAKE OH MY GOD A COLLAB BETTA BE COMING,” one follower wrote. Added another, “Pretty please collab.” E! News has reached out to Camila and Drake’s reps for comment but has yet to hear back.