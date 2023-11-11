Bilawal unfazed by MQM-P-PML-N alliance

Reacting to the recent “electoral alliance” between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday claimed that the coalition will be more beneficial for his party in the upcoming general election.

Earlier this month, PPP’s former allies in Centre – PML-N and MQM-P – announced that they would jointly go into the upcoming general elections, a move which could have impacts on the election results in urban areas of Sindh, the stronghold of the Bilawal-led party. The development came as the scathing verbal showdown between the PPP and PML-N intensified since the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced to hold elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

The romance between the two former allies ended after the PDM-led coalition government completed its term in August and both the PPP and PML-N locked horns over election-related issues. During an interaction with journalists in Safari Park, the PPP chairman said: “We worked hard to make him [Shehbaz Sharif] prime minister. It was the need of the hour.” He clarified that the decision was aimed at improving the situation as the country was facing a political and democratic crisis. The PPP leader said that they benefited Sindh during the PDM-led government.

Responding to a question, Bilawal – without naming the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians – predicted that the “king’s party” would meet the same fate as that of the 2008 elections. Hitting out at the establishment, the PPP leader said that the “king’s party” is fielded in every election, adding: “Creating such parties sends a wrong message to the public and political circles” Talking about the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, Bilawal said that PPP believed in democracy.

He said that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked them to withdraw the no-trust motion and in return, he would hold early elections in the country. PPP, however, rejected the offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal raised objections over the ongoing countrywide drive against illegal immigrants, saying he did not see clarity in the state policy on Afghanistan. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and terrorists should be dealt with “iron hands”, he said, adding that if there were strictness everywhere, then it would be difficult to hit the target.

He was of the view that illegal immigrants should be sent back to Afghanistan with “respect”.