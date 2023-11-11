Court allows Imran, Qureshi’s families to attend cypher trial

The special court granted permission on Friday to five members each of ousted premier Imran Khan and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s families to attend cypher case proceedings, which are being held in-camera in Adiala Jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran’s family members are expected to attend the next hearing while Qureshi’s wife and daughter were present for the proceedings.

The Federal Investigation Agency produced three witnesses before the court today. However, due to the absence of senior defence lawyer Salman Safdar the case could not proceed.

The next hearing is slated for November 14, at 9:00am. The court directed all three witnesses to appear before it at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court directed the superintendent of Adiala jail to permit the PTI chief to speak to his sons once a week.

Speaking to the media following the hearing, prosecutor Shah Khawar said the hearing was adjourned till November 14 due to the absence of the defence lawyer.

The accused had previously raised objections on the room where the hearing was being held, he said. On Friday, the hearing was held in the prison’s community hall, he added.

Both accused will be permitted to have five members from their respective families during hearings, he said.

Regarding the presence of media persons in the courtroom, he said the media should appeal to the court itself. This a prison trial, all proceedings will be conducted according to the jail manual, said the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi told media persons that the defence lawyer could not appear due to smog.

He said three witness statements will be recorded at the next hearing. There are a total of 28 witnesses and statements of 26 are expected to be recorded, he added.

He further said that the accused expressed confidence at today’s hearing. The cypher case pertains to a diplomatic cable that allegedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI has claimed that the document contained veiled threats by the United States to oust then premier Imran from office and remove his government.

Both Imran and Qureshi have been indicted in the case. The former has moved the Supreme Court for bail while the latter is awaiting verdict on the same by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).