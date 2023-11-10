Remarkable success achieved through effective counter-terrorism strategy: Dar

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the Zarb-e-Azb operation, launched during the PML-N tenure, achieved remarkable success in countering militants through the implementation of a well-defined strategy aimed at curbing terrorism. Speaking in the Senate, Ishaq Dar addressed various issues raised by the former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, and fellow Senators. Reflecting on the global perspective in 2013, he highlighted Pakistan’s ability to take decisive action against militants, expressing dissatisfaction with earlier efforts, particularly during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf. Dar recalled proposing the Zarb-e-Azb operation to the National Security Committee after the 2014 budget, initially estimated at Rs. 100 billion per year, with the operation’s duration later extended to four years. Despite the financial challenges, he took the decision in the best interest of the country and committed to provide budget for it. He underscored the PML-N’s commitment to providing Balochistan its due share under Article 172(3) during its tenure, urging adherence to the same article for transactions after June 2023.