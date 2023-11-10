Australia to offer Tuvalu citizens climate refugee

Citizens of the climate-threatened Pacific nation Tuvalu will get “special rights” to live and work in Australia under a landmark treaty unveiled by the two countries on Friday. Unveiling a compact that includes freedom of movement and defence guarantees, prime ministers Anthony Albanese and Kausea Natano said the two nations would work to tackle climate change, while preparing for the worst. The treaty would also commit Australia to defend Tuvalu in the case of foreign invasion or natural disaster. Tuvalu, with a population of just 11,000 people, is among the world’s most vulnerable nations due to rising sea levels. Two of Tuvalu’s nine atolls have already largely disappeared under the waves, and climate scientists fear the entire archipelago will be entirely uninhabitable within the next 80 years. Natano told AFP last month that unless drastic action is taken to limit climate change Tuvalu would risk “disappearing from the surface of this Earth”.