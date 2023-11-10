SA’s female transport minister robbed in presence of guards

South Africa’s transport minister was robbed at gunpoint in the presence of guards. According to foreign media, the police said that the robbery incident with the South African transport minister took place in the presence of his guards, which he also mentioned in the parliament. Lady Transport Minister told the Parliament Committee that it was a very painful and unfortunate incident. He said that she was traveling with her guards on the N3 highway when the tire of the car got punctured, while she was sitting in the car and the guards were changing the tire when 3 unknown persons came and robbed them at gun point. Robbers took away mobile phones and other essential items. According to the police, all resources are being used to arrest the robbers. According to media reports, incidents at gunpoint are very common in South Africa and there have been several incidents of mass shootings this year.