CIIE boosts China-US cooperation for sustainable development

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) services as booster of China-US cooperation for sustainable development, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

At the ongoing CIIE taking place in Shanghai, green has become the subject color. Green carpet, green booths, green billboards…striking a strong note of low-carbon commitment and offering a vast platform to forge and deepen green cooperation.

“According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), four key indicators of climate change, greenhouse gas concentration, sea level rise, ocean warming, and ocean acidification, have set new records in recent years.

I think it’s really critical that China and the United States, as the two largest economies in the world, cooperate on issues that affect the sustainability of life on earth for humans.

Climate change is one of these issues that can lead to food insecurity and poverty”, Neil Bush, President of Gorge H.W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations told CEN.

“My father [Gorge W. Bush] believed that if you were present with other people, you could establish a respectful dialogue that can come to conclusions and better understanding. We need to do that more now than ever”, he said.

For the grand international expo that is being held in full swing offline, the United States has sent the largest-ever delegation to CIIE for opportunities of cooperation, with over 200 enterprises from agriculture, technology, pharmaceutical, energy, cosmetics sectors, etc.

Allen Piconi, President and CEO of Energy Vault, an energy storage company headquartered in southern California shared with CEN reporter that in collaboration with Chinese partners, his company will establish the first 100MWh gravity energy storage facility in China which is set to be open soon at full capacity in Rudong, Jiangsu Province.

“China is the largest market in energy storage in the world and has mandated energy storage at 20% of the renewable generation capacity. It provides vast opportunities for cooperation and we will continue to invest in green technology and innovation by working with our Chinese partner”, he said.

Apart from being the largest renewable energy market, China is also the world’s largest green trade exporter. In 2022, with a total green trade volume of $1.08 trillion, China accounts for 12.2% of global green trade, contributing to global low-carbon green transformation.

From 2009 to 2019, Chinese enterprises reduced the cost of photovoltaics by 9/10 within 10 years, greatly reducing the cost of global energy transition.

Mitchell Stanley, Chairman of the US National Center for Sustainable Development, hailed China’s role in promoting dialogue and harmony when it comes to common development.

“Climate change is a great challenge… China shows its ability to create good outcomes that come from good policies and the ability to do things that other people think cannot be done.

China’s model will help the world get through climate mitigation and [get to] resilience”, he remarked in a video speech at the International Carbon Neutrality and Green Investment Conference held on Wednesday as part of the CIIE events.

“Globalization and collaboration are powerful courses in addressing climate change. We need to encourage political business, academic and think tank leaders to address climate change crises with clear-minded courage. Gatherings like this are important for achieving this objective”, Neil Bush said.