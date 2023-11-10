Polish opposition signs coalition deal, ‘ready’ to govern

Poland’s liberal opposition parties signed a coalition deal Friday they said would be a “roadmap” for running the country if they are given a chance to form a government.

The agreement signed by former prime minister Donald Tusk’s liberal Civic Coalition, the centrist Third Way, and The Left party says it has enough votes in the newly elected parliament to put an end to the euroskeptic government headed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.

“We really wanted Polish women and men who went to vote with such hope to see that we are ready to take responsibility for our homeland and for the coming years,” Tusk told reporters.

While Law and Justice received the most votes in last month’s general election, they fell short of a parliamentary majority. Civic Coalition finished second but the opposition alliance as a whole secured a majority of 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament. The leaders of the alliance had jointly called on Polish President Andrzej Duda to nominate Tusk for prime minister.

But Duda gave the PiS — his political family — first shot at forming the new government, and Monday tasked current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with the mission. It is unclear what viable coalition partners PiS, which obtained 194 seats, could find.

Tusk, who is also a former head of the European Council, has accused Duda of “playing for time” in selecting Morawiecki, suggesting that he himself would ultimately become the head of government.