US approves $2.53 bn tank sale to Romania

The United States on Thursday announced its approval of a $2.53 billion sale of M1A2 Abrams tanks and related equipment to Romania, a NATO ally that borders conflict-racked Ukraine. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement. It “will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations,” the statement said. Romania shares a border with Ukraine, which has been battling a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. The United States has been ramping up military aid and sales to Kyiv and NATO allies since then. Washington has promised to provide Kyiv with 31 older versions of the Abrams tank, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in late September that some had arrived.The State Department approved the possible sale to Romania, and the DSCA on Thursday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.